Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.58 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

