Hyman Charles D Sells 21,897 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,897 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 113,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 66,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 27,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 142,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

