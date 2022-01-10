IAA (IAA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAA (NYSE: IAA):

1/5/2022 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/31/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2021 – IAA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – IAA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. "

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.64. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

