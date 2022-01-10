IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.61.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG stock opened at C$3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 505.71.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.