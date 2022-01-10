IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

IDYA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $662.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.