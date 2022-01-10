Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

