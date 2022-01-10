Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $202,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $4,756,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $161.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.