Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $238.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

