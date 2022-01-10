Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

TMUS stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day moving average is $128.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.