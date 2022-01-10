Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $153.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

