Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $603.73 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

