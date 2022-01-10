Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

