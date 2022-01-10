IFS Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.68. 11,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,536. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

