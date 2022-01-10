IFS Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,864 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,418,000 after acquiring an additional 73,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.27. 58,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,379. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

