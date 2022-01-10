Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $36.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $15.47 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

