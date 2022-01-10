Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $30.39

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.39, but opened at $28.51. Immunocore shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 39 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

