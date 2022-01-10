Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,809 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 147.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.19 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

