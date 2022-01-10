ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($17.39) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($16.08).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.