Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C opened at $65.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

