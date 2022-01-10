Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9,929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $134.71 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

