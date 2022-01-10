Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $293.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.28. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

