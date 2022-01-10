Inscription Capital LLC Sells 178,259 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,259 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $304.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

