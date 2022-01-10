Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires 83,000 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Chris Mentis purchased 83,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.89 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$405,870.00 ($291,992.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.66.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

