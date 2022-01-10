Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $224,213.46 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $224,213.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,068,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

