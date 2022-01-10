Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

