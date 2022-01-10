Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Short Interest Update

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 642,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Insperity by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after buying an additional 116,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.