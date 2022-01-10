Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $19.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.99. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,188. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.43. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.15.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

