Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.70. 39,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.