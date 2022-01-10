Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 854.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,202 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.76 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

