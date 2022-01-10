Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,142 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. 210,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,626,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $49.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

