Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1,160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

