Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.