Inspire Investing LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,094,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.09. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $353.82 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

