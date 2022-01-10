Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.75.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $228.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.