Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insulet exited the third quarter on a mixed note with lower-than-expected adjusted earnings and a revenue beat. The decline in Drug Delivery sales in the reported quarter is discouraging too. On the positive note, over the past year, Insulet has been outperforming its industry. A year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line during the third quarter of 2021 on solid uptake of the Omnipod system, both in the United States and international markets, buoys optimism. This growth was primarily due to robust revenue growth in the Omnipod product line. The data presented at EASD 2021 demonstrating the efficacy of the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System looks encouraging. Expansion of both margins is another upside. The raised full-year and fourth quarter 2021 revenue outlook is indicative of the continuation of this bullish trend.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Shares of PODD traded down $7.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.89. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.53. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,654,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insulet by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

