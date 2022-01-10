Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. 932,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. Intel has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 321,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 119,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 110,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

