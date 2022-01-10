Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

