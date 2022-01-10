Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $443.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

