InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

IDCC stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. InterDigital has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InterDigital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

