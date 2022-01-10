Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFP. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

IFP stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.84. 208,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.36. Interfor has a one year low of C$21.53 and a one year high of C$41.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.9800004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

