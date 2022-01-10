Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWMC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $95.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

