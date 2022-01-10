Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Yatsen (YSG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yatsen (NYSE: YSG):

1/4/2022 – Yatsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. "

1/1/2022 – Yatsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – Yatsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2021 – Yatsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2021 – Yatsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Yatsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – Yatsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Yatsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. 138,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

