Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

1/5/2022 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. "

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 84,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,693. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

