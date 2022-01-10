Investors Purchase High Volume of FG New America Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,955 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,059% compared to the average volume of 1,377 call options.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. Research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

