Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $110.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

