IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

