IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $256.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.