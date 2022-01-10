iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Stock Position Lifted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $52.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

