iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

