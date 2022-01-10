iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,876,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 271.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $156.47.

